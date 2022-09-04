A cowboy is thrown from one of the bulls in the Xtreme Bulls competition at the 2021 Lewiston Roundup. Always a crowd favorite, the Xtreme Bulls might have more buzz during this year’s Roundup, with the prize money jacked up to $20,000 and the event now serving as a last-chance qualifier for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Bulls finale in Pendleton. The Roundup gets started with the Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday evening at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.
A cowboy is thrown from one of the bulls in the Xtreme Bulls competition at the 2021 Lewiston Roundup. Always a crowd favorite, the Xtreme Bulls might have more buzz during this year’s Roundup, with the prize money jacked up to $20,000 and the event now serving as a last-chance qualifier for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Bulls finale in Pendleton. The Roundup gets started with the Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday evening at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.
August Frank/Tribune
Flag bearers await their ride into the arena at the Lewiston Roundup in 2021.
August Frank/Tribune
The Kimberly Black Cattle cart moves through the arena carrying the American flag in 2021.
August Frank/Tribune
Rodeo clown JJ Harrison stands atop a barrel at the 2021 Lewiston Roundup.
August Frank/Tribune
People stand as a truck bearing the words “never forget” in memory of 9/11 moves through the arena at the Lewiston Roundup in 2021.
August Frank/Tribune
Three generations of cowboys ride atop a buggy in the Lewiston Roundup Parade in 2021.
The 88th Lewiston Roundup kicks off Wednesday night with a crowd favorite and twice as much money offered to the winners.
For the first time, the Xtreme Bulls competition is offering $20,000 of added money toward the purse, said Roundup Director Willie Deibel, and the Lewiston event is now a last-chance qualifier for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Bulls finale in Pendleton.
“That’s huge,” Deibel said. “We have 49 entries this year. In past years, we struggled a bit with our contestant numbers, but the committee’s decision to double the amount of added money, and becoming a PRCA last-chance qualifier has been fantastic to enhance the event.”
In addition to bulls, a full slate of rodeo events, including local barrel racers and young mutton busters, are on tap.
Some of the toughest and most talented men and women in the business will be racing against the clock every night, directors said. The Roundup is a tradition that features four performances, a downtown parade on Saturday and plenty of excitement for rodeo fans of all ages.
Grand marshal Larry Boyer, 86, will be honored for his years of dedication to the sport, and longtime commitment to farming and ranching in the Lapwai area. He’s always attended the Lewiston Roundup and is excited to participate this year.
The 2022 royalty features Queen Niah Griffin, 20, daughter of Ryan and Brandi Griffin. She is a Troy High School graduate who attends the University of Idaho. Princess Loreal Ellenwood, 19, is daughter of Quincy and Janice Ellenwood and an enrolled Nez Perce Tribal member. The Lapwai High graduate now attends Lewis-Clark State College.
Announcer Will Rasmussen is returning as the man behind the microphone for his 18th stint at the Lewiston Roundup. In the arena, JJ Harrison, of Walla Walla, will be on hand to keep the audience entertained with his rodeo clown and barrel man antics.
Longtime bullfighters Kaleb Barrett and Nate Jestes will be joined by Clay Heger, an Asotin High School graduate. Heger is the son of Grace Heger, of Asotin, and the late Paul Heger.
Another local resident to keep your eye on is Rachelle Riggers, of Lewiston. She is one of the top barrel racers in the country, directors said, and recently made it to the finals in Cheyenne, Wyo.
From the live music to delicious food, the Roundup has something for everyone in the family, Deibel said.
“We’re gearing up for a great week of rodeo. We ended 2021 on such a high with over 6,000 people on hand. We can’t wait to continue the ‘She’s Wild’ mantra in 2022.”
When: Wednesday through Saturday, performances begin at 6:59 p.m. Gates open at 4:59 p.m.
Where: Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.
Cost: Ticket prices vary based on age and events. More information can be found at lewistonroundup.com. Discounts offered for early purchases.
Events: Xtreme Bulls performance on Wednesday, Family Night is Thursday, Tough Enough to Wear Pink is Friday and Patriot Night final performance is Saturday. The annual Roundup parade will roll through downtown Lewiston at 9:59 a.m. Saturday.
