The 88th Lewiston Roundup kicks off Wednesday night with a crowd favorite and twice as much money offered to the winners.

For the first time, the Xtreme Bulls competition is offering $20,000 of added money toward the purse, said Roundup Director Willie Deibel, and the Lewiston event is now a last-chance qualifier for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Bulls finale in Pendleton.

