Nez Perce County has added seven COVID-19 cases since Friday, a relatively big jump in numbers during the recent calm in the battle against the virus.
In addition to those cases, there were also two added in Latah County and one in Clearwater County, which were reported Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. No deaths were reported.
In southeastern Washington, Asotin County has added one new case since Friday and reports one person being hospitalized with the virus. Garfield County didn’t have any new cases. Whitman County’s total still hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of data issues at the Washington State Department of Health.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is treating one patient who has the virus, the hospital reported Monday. There has been a single patient in five of the last six weeks.