53 towns and 1,000 things to say

Karen Eggers holds a copy of her book, “Riding with Miss Joyce,” while posing for a portrait at One World Cafe in Moscow. Joyce Wood assisted Eggers in creating a book about their travels during the pandemic.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Karen Eggers’ new book is only sold at a few locations, but it has still managed to make her some fans who ask for autographs at the local coffee shop — although sometimes she doesn’t have a pen.

Eggers, of Bovill, is an up-and-coming author after publishing her first book, “Riding with Miss Joyce,” a collection of adventures she and her friend Joyce Wood took while isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eggers and Wood would drive to small towns within a three-hour radius of Bovill, taking note of what made cities unique and special.

