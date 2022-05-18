With only five of 14 precincts in Clearwater County reporting by 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Rick Miller was ahead of Ken Harvey for the District 3 county commissioner seat and JoAnn Davis was leading Helen Clark for the clerk/auditor position.
All candidates are Republicans.
In the commissioner race, Miller had 170 votes, or 54.14%, to Harvey’s 144 votes, or 45.86%
For the clerk/auditor election, Davis was leading by 214 votes, or 69.93%, to Clark’s 92 votes, or 30.07%.
Lewis County had not listed any election results on its website as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.