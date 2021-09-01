Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washing-ton reported five more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District website showed three new deaths, with one apiece in Nez Perce, Latah and Clearwater counties. All three people were in their 80s; two were men, and one was a woman.
The other two deaths were reported in Asotin County. One was a man, one was a woman, and both were between 60 and 80 years old. One of Tuesday’s deaths was one of four “pending deaths” that had been reported Friday; all but one of those has since been confirmed.
Officials in the region also announced 127 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. That included 28 in Whitman County, 20 in both Nez Perce and Asotin counties, 18 in Latah County, 16 in Clearwater County, nine apiece in Garfield and Idaho counties, and seven in Lewis County.
The region has seen eight deaths reported this week, bringing the pandemic death toll to 229.
———
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has joined other Idaho hospitals in an effort to recruit residents with medical experience to volunteer in response to the pandemic.
According to a Tuesday news release, the State of Idaho has relaxed licensing requirements to allow health care providers, nurses and pharmacists to gain fast-tracked licensure approval as COVID-19 cases surge to critical levels, putting pressure on state and regional hospitals.
The news release said Gritman and other hospitals can quickly recruit former health care workers through the Idaho Medical Reserve Corps. Applications through the Medical Reserve Corps can be expedited for former health care workers who have retired, allowed their licenses to lapse and those with licenses for another state.
Eligible medical professionals include physicians, physicians assistants, nurses and respiratory therapists with inactive or expired licenses, as well as nurses with multi-state licenses, among others. New nursing graduates and current nursing students wanting to serve in an apprenticeship model may also apply. Pharmacists must have proof of 30 hours of continuing education credits over the last two years to be eligible.
Residents that do not have medical experience may also apply to volunteer their help in a range of nonclinical roles.
Residents in north central Idaho interested in joining the corps can sign up at volunteeridaho.com/ by clicking the “add organization” link when prompted and selecting “PHD2 North Central Idaho Medical Reserve Corps.” Gritman staff are monitoring regional submissions, the release said.