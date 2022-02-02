Three regional students have been nominated to military academies by Idaho U.S. senators and representatives.
Gretchen Pals, of Lewiston, was nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy by U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, and the U.S. Air Force Academy by Crapo and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.
Emmett Lilly, of Orofino, was nominated to U.S. Military Academy, West Point, by Crapo, Risch and Fulcher.
Austin Durfee, of Moscow, was nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy by Crapo and Fulcher.
Each year, U.S. senators and representatives nominate students to four of the service academies. To qualify, students submit an application, references and meet scholastic requirements. A nomination does not guarantee acceptance.