Infections from the coronavirus have slowed to a trickle with Public Health – Idaho North Central District reporting just three cases Monday over the weekend.
Those include two cases in Clearwater County and one case in Lewis County; Idaho, Latah and Nez Perce counties had no new cases. No new deaths were reported.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center also reported one patient at the hospital is being treated for COVID-19. That is the same number as the previous two weeks.
Whitman County hasn’t posted an updated case total since Feb. 28, but continues to report a low community level of COVID-19. Asotin and Garfield counties had no new updates Monday.