Three juveniles were involved in a four-wheeler accident in a field near Mann Lake at about 2:50 p.m. Monday afternoon in the east Lewiston Orchards, Nez Perce Tribal Police spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
One of the juveniles was taken to a Spokane area hospital by Life Flight. Two of the juveniles required medical attention, Scott said. The names of those involved were not released.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to the accident and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office also had a deputy respond to the accident.