BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Three Whatcom and Skagit county schools received false calls of an active campus shooter Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to a Western Alert email about 11 a.m.
Sehome High School, which is located near Western Washington University campus housing, “entered lockdown this morning after a false call of an active shooter was placed and received by the school. Similar false-alarm calls were also placed to Blaine and Mount Vernon high schools this morning,” according to the alert.
The calls were a hoax, according to Dana Smith, Bellingham Public Schools spokeswoman.
“The school went into a lockdown for a few minutes, then it was lifted in coordination with Bellingham Police,” Smith said in an email to The Bellingham Herald.
Sehome principal Sonia Cole sent a message to students, staff and families shortly after the lockdown was lifted, Smith said.
The note said police had received reports of shots fired in a classroom. “These claims were absolutely false. Apparently, we are hearing that these false reports are being shared about other high schools in other districts. As soon as we connected with police, we went into a lockdown,” the principal wrote.
The Blaine School District first learned of a hoax that there was an active shooter at Blaine High School when contacted by police. Lisa Moeller, communications director for the district, said there was no lockdown at the school, but police did stop by the high school and spoke with the assistant principal.