BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Three Whatcom and Skagit county schools received false calls of an active campus shooter Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to a Western Alert email about 11 a.m.

Sehome High School, which is located near Western Washington University campus housing, “entered lockdown this morning after a false call of an active shooter was placed and received by the school. Similar false-alarm calls were also placed to Blaine and Mount Vernon high schools this morning,” according to the alert.

