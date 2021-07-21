KAMIAH — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate what apparently was a murder-suicide at the Sundown Motel late Monday in which three people ended up dead.
Sheriff Jason Davis said the identities of those involved in the shooting will not immediately be released pending notification of family and as the investigation allows. Davis said investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat connected with this incident to the rest of the community.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred about 5 p.m. Monday at the Sundown Motel located on the 1000 block of Third Street in Kamiah. It appears all the individuals involved were acquainted with each other.
Multiple county, state and federal law enforcement agencies helped processed the crime scene Monday, but the lead investigation is under the direction of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Davis said.
Davis was asked by the Idaho County Free Press newspaper how this incident compares with those he has dealt with in the past.
“This is over the top with what we’ve dealt with recently,” Davis said.
Residents at the motel were allowed to leave the area, as well as to return to gather items they need, Davis told the Free Press. Motel residents who are in an area where law enforcement is not actively processing evidence will be let in and out.