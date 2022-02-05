Just a few months ago, the renovation of Booth Hall on the former Lewiston High School campus was a longer-term proposition for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley.
But that all changed over the past few months, as club leadership worked with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and owners Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer to lock in a $3.2 million gift for the facility.
“We’ve admired the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs for years, and we know how many of our own employee-owners have participated, first in their youth and now with their children and themselves as volunteers,” Ed Schweitzer said, noting his wife brought home the idea for a donation after she took a tour of the campus last November. “It really didn’t take too much for me to get the importance of this huge thing that the Boys and Girls Clubs are trying to pull off. Bea and I decided right then and there that we wanted to be a part of it.”
Club Executive Director Jon Evans announced the donation Friday during a luncheon of pizza and cookies with supporters and board members inside the hall’s gymnasium. He described the risk the nonprofit’s board took one year ago when it decided to buy seven acres and several buildings from the Lewiston School District for $1.3 million in the middle of a global pandemic.
At the time, the club had been looking at how to expand its gym space. A preliminary look at building on its existing property in the Lewiston Orchards came with a prohibitive estimate of $4.5 million. So the former high school campus looked attractive by comparison, even with all the work it would need.
“There was no way we could replicate this kind of property at that price,” Evans said.
Last fall, Evans said the club was looking at $7 million in improvements to the buildings and grounds it acquired from the school district. It got off to a good start, with infusions of cash like more than $700,000 from its 2021 annual gala and auction, and a $1 million gift from the DeAtley Family Foundation. Now it will be much closer to that goal. The Schweitzers have already sent the club a personal donation of $2.2 million, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will donate another $1 million as certain benchmarks are met.
With all that support, Evans said he has been getting questions about the secrets of his success.
“I’ve gotten calls from other boys and girls clubs and other nonprofit professionals saying, ‘OK, what’s the magic? There’s got to be a phrase, there’s got to be something that you say that makes people want to give to you,’ ” he said. “And what dawned on me is that it’s about the mission. It’s about what we do. And that’s what touched Beatriz ... hearing the stories about what we do, day in and day out, and how we change the lives of kids in this community.”
LKV Architects of Boise will finalize design for the renovations this summer. The project will then go out for bids in late summer or early fall, with work to begin soon after a contract is awarded, Evans said. Construction should take a year or two to complete. It will include converting the boys’ locker room into a commercial kitchen that will help feed club kids, their families and the greater community.
The club already is in the middle of renovating the old high school wood shop into its new Normal Hill clubhouse. That should be open this fall, and help reestablish its presence in the neighborhood while improvements like the Booth Hall renovation are completed. Evans noted that the original club location was just down the hill from Booth Hall, next to Bert Lipps Pool.
SEL has been a club supporter for 11 years, Evans said. But Ed Schweitzer said he, his wife and his company are happy to step up that support to help the club reach its goals.
“The Boys and Girls Clubs and SEL just kind of fit together somehow, in terms of our values and wanting to contribute to society,” he said. “Certainly the mission of helping youth is so near and dear to Beatriz’s and my heart, through education and the particular things that Boys and Girls Clubs do for young people. There’s just a lot of passion for it.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com.