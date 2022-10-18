MONROE, Wash. — A jury in King County has awarded $275 million to 10 students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a school northeast of Seattle.

The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict, The Seattle Times reported. The company owns chemical giant Monsanto, the manufacturer of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

