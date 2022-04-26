A 21-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for two counts of rape.
Dillon P. Blake was arraigned Friday on two felony rape charges. A preliminary hearing is set for May 4.
The alleged incident took place Wednesday night at the Hillary Motel in North Lewiston.
Blake and a 16-year-old girl met on Snapchat. He picked her up from her home around 9 p.m. because she didn’t want to stay at home, and Blake took her to the motel.
At the motel, Blake allegedly raped her twice. When she wanted to leave, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck, choking her and grabbed a knife and put it to her neck.
The girl reported the alleged incident to the Lewiston police, who, after questioning Blake, arrested him for the two rape charges.