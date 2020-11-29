Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Friday’s Tribune.
McCALL — An additional $20 million to complete the expansion of St. Luke’s McCall has been approved by the St. Luke’s Health System board.
The new money brings the total cost of the new two-story hospital and renovation of the current hospital to $62 million.
Original estimates in 2018 said $42 million would be needed to build the new two-story building next to the existing hospital building on State Street, tear down the 1950s portion of the building and renovate the rest of the current hospital, which was built in the 1990s.
That estimate ballooned to $60 million because of high costs of construction in McCall and lack of affordable temporary housing for workers, hospital officials have said.
The health system managed the McCall expansion in-house rather than hiring a general contractor, a process which has been changed, the officials said.
The total estimate cost has since been increased to $62 million, which the St. Luke’s board approved at a meeting earlier this month.
The St. Luke’s McCall Foundation has contributed $5 million in donations from its “Right Care, Right Here” campaign.
Last summer, St. Luke’s considered asking the McCall Memorial Hospital District board for public funding to help close the gap, but later decided not to pursue the request.
Proposed changes in the construction plan include leaving unfinished two of eight planned emergency room bays, two of 15 planned patient rooms and a procedure room in the new building.
Also last summer, hospital officials had considered keeping and remodeling the original hospital wing to save money, but that is no longer in the plan, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Amber Green said.
“After further review of future programming use, it was determined this portion of the building/campus has lived its useful life,” Green said.
— Tom Grote, The Star News (McCall), Wednesday
Six full-time staff hired; focus on ‘service’
KAMIAH — Professional, respectful, integrity, duty and empathy. Those five words serve as the header for the whiteboard in the Kamiah Fire/EMS meeting room.
Chief Bill Arsenault, who began his new role on Nov. 2, as Kamiah’s Fire/EMS chief reminds staff and volunteers to keep those words in mind.
“It’s about service; let’s take care of people,” Arsenault said.
Decreasing response time, hiring staff and clearing and sorting the fire/EMS building have been priorities for Arsenault’s first month on the job. After reviewing time for ambulance runs, he determined that seven minutes was the average time from the tone sounding, to getting out the door. His goal is to reduce that to one minute in the daytime and two minutes at night. A large part of reducing response time will be having staff on site 24-7, 365 days a year.
After conducting an onsite written test, fitness test and panel interviews Arsenault said he has hired six full-time staff. Three are firefighter/paramedics, the other three firefighter/EMTs.
“All have a different combination of experience-wildland fire, structure, EMS, rescue,” Arsenault said.
Jared Silvas began work several weeks ago; the other five will begin Monday.
Arsenault noted, “More departments across the state and U.S. are going to fire-based EMS to gain multiple disciplines of/training with one person.”
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday