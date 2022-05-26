VIOLA — Preparation and community cooperation can help residents avoid losing their homes during this year’s fire season, according to local experts.
Latah County officials, foresters and fire experts spoke to approximately 50 people Wednesday in Viola during a presentation about ways homeowners can mitigate fire risk on their property.
“Part of the reason we’re here today is to get you all together as a community so you can collectively talk about where problem areas in the community are and brainstorm some solutions,” said Ivy Dickinson, executive director of Idaho Firewise.
During last year’s busy fire season, thousands of acres burned and homes were threatened in or near Latah County.
Among the most notable incidents were the Bedrock Fire near Lenore, the Sand Mountain Fire near Laird Park and the Idler Fire on Moscow Mountain.
Wednesday’s crowd consisted of property owners living on Moscow Mountain
These residents have the option of developing a forest management plan with the help of foresters from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Northwest Management Inc., both of which sent representatives to Wednesday’s meeting.
Chris Johnson, conservation team leader with the USDA, said a forest management plan identifies the overall health of a forest and helps the homeowners address fire concerns. These concerns can be resolved through thinning trees, creating fuel breaks in the ground and pruning trees.
Renting the right tools to do this, such as a mulcher, costs money. That is why Latah County Commissioner Kathie LaFortune suggested property owners share the equipment with each other to cut down on costs.
Latah County is currently working on a Community Wildfire Protection Plan that is necessary for the county to receive state and federal grants for fire prevention.
“If we identify all of Moscow Mountain as a particular hazard area and we’ve got little communities all over Moscow Mountain — like little neighborhoods — that are all interested in engaging in practices, then we might be eligible for a statewide or federalwide grant that would come in and help to fund some of that,” LaFortune said.
Mike Neelon, Latah County Disaster Services coordinator, is working on the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which he hopes will be completed this year. He said it identifies hazards and fire prevention projects that could attract grant money.
Neelon is also working on setting up a notification system that will alert homeowners by email or by phone that they need to evacuate.
He said that until recently, there have not been enough disasters in the area to justify the cost of creating such a notification system. The Idler Fire and Sand Mountain Fire motivated the county to begin seriously considering it.
Neelon said he is trying to get the notification system ready by August.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.