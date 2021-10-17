From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 17, 2001
ASOTIN — Steamboat Jean’s final destination will be a park in Asotin if city officials are successful in their bids for grant money.
City leaders envision turning the historic steamboat into a unique hangout for Asotin youngsters.
Asotin City Council members gave a city engineer the go-ahead Monday evening to apply for a $500,000 community development block grant to get the ball rolling.
———
Clarkston High School is celebrating homecoming this week with an assembly Friday and a parade through the downtown.
Throughout the week there will be dress-up days, lunchtime activities and “penny wars” to raise money for the Red Cross. During penny wars, each class competes to raise the most pennies.
Andrea Clark was crowned homecoming queen Monday. Princesses are Jackie Kingen and Kathy Reale, seniors; Kylie Castellaw, junior; Leanne Keller, sophomore; and Kathryn DeVleming, freshman.