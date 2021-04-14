Two fires that started within a few miles of each other early Tuesday along U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia were contained to a few acres by the afternoon.
Henry Heusinkveld, a spokesman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, said the first fire was reported at 10:51 a.m. at lower Suttler Creek at 6627 U.S. Highway 12. The fire was controlled at 1 acre and the cause has not yet been determined. Heusinkveld said the fire remains under investigation.
The second fire at milepost 82-83, called the Syringa Fire on the Lochsa Ranger District, started at 8:36 a.m. and was contained to 2 acres. Heusinkveld said it is believed the fire was sparked by a downed power line. Local volunteers, along with firefighters from the Idaho Department of Lands, the U.S. Forest Service and Idaho County, helped control the blaze and were mopping up late Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.