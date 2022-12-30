2 firefighters are hurt, 3 homes damaged in Tri-Cities fires

Fire heavily damaged this two-story home Wednesday afternoon at 4 N. Lincoln St. in Kennewick. Kennewick Fire Department

 Kennewick Fire Department via Tri-City Herald

Two firefighters were hurt and five people are without a place to live after a series of Tri-City house fires in recent days.

The firefighters, one in Pasco and the other in Kennewick, were injured fighting blazes that destroyed three homes in three days.

