2 firefighters are hurt, 3 homes damaged in Tri-Cities fires

Two firefighters were hurt and five people are without a place to live after a series of Tri-City house fires in recent days.
The firefighters, one in Pasco and the other in Kennewick, were injured fighting blazes that destroyed three homes in three days.
The most recent fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday at a vacant house at 609 Clark St., said Ben Shearer, the Pasco Fire Department’s public information officer. Witnesses reported seeing two people leaving the area of the house about the time of the fire.
By the time firefighters arrived, the top two floors and the basement were on fire, Shearer said. There also was a fire outside.
Firefighters forced their way inside and found it was unoccupied, Shearer said.
Pasco firefighters received help from crews from Franklin County Fire District 3, Benton County Fire District 1 and the Kennewick Fire Department.
An injured Pasco firefighter was treated at the scene and was recovering at home, Shearer said.
Firefighters are continuing to investigate how and where the fire started.
2 Kennewick fires
Two fires in Kennewick on Tuesday and Wednesday displaced five people.
The first blaze started shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 9004 W. Klamath Court. The homeowner and her daughter found the fire when they opened a door in their garage and discovered heavy smoke, Fire Chief Chad Michael said in a news release.
They immediately left the house and waited for fire crews.
“The 11-year-old daughter additionally had the presence of mind to ensure the door was closed behind them when they left,” Michael said in the release. “The small but important act helped keep the fire contained inside the home until firefighters could arrive.”
The first firefighters found smoke coming from the rear of the home. The blaze left extensive smoke, heat and fire damage inside.
The next morning, fire erupted in the attic of the same house, Michael told the Herald. Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the eaves.
As firefighters were spraying water on the fire, a large piece of sheetrock fell inside the house and clipped one on the firefighter’s helmets, Michael said in a release.
The firefighter was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
The department stationed firefighters at the scene to make sure that the fire didn’t rekindle. They also used a thermal imaging camera to make sure there weren’t any remaining hot spots.
It’s unknown if the two fires are connected, Michael said. Investigators haven’t determined what started either fire.
Kennewick fire crews are also investigating the cause of a second house fire that started just before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at 4 N. Lincoln St.
Fire heavily damaged this two-story home Wednesday afternoon at 4 N. Lincoln St. in Kennewick. Kennewick Fire Department
Three people were inside the house and managed to safely get outside.
Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the rear of the house and had the fire out in about 12 minutes, said Michael.
The fire left substantial fire and smoke damage on the second floor and in the attic, making the home uninhabitable. The residents are currently living in temporary housing, he said.
Steps to take
With the recent streak of house fires in the Tri-Cities, Michael and Shearer offered advice to make sure you’re safe during the holiday season.
Make an assessment of your home to identify any potential sources of danger and develop plans for what could happen if there is a fire inside the house.
The American Red Cross also offers several tips online on how to safeguard a home.
-Keep 3 feet of space clear around heat sources, such as space heaters.
-Talking to children about the danger of fire.
-Don’t leave candles or heaters unattended. Shearer said it’s important to make sure to turn off heating sources when not with them.
-Have working smoke alarms. They often can mean the difference between life and death, as well as major property damage.