Lewiston was founded on this day in 1861. A lot has happened in the past 160 years. Here is a sampling.
1863
Lewiston was the first town in what would become Idaho to be incorporated. The residents passed a levy to support their public school.
1878
The first telephone call in the Pacific Northwest was made between the John Vollmer home on Snake River Avenue and his store on Main Street.
1881
Sarah Vollmer and Frances Poe became the first women in Idaho to run for public office in the local school board election. They lost. Lewiston would elect its first woman to the school board in 1902.
1883
Northern Idaho’s first two federally chartered banks opened their doors in Lewiston.
1892
The Lewiston Tribune began publication. In 1898, it became the first newspaper in Idaho to receive dispatches by telegraph.
1896
Lewiston State Normal School, now Lewis-Clark State College, opened its doors to students. In 1899, the female coeds formed the state’s first YWCA.
1904
Winslow Stewart made the first flight in Idaho by a heavier-than-air device at what is now the site of the Lewiston Country Club. In 1910, J.J. Ward made the first powered flight in Idaho after taking off in Clarkston.
1920
Alice Vassar became Idaho’s first licensed female mortician after her husband, Clyde, died and left her with five children.
1935
Almost 20 years after Prohibition destroyed Lewiston’s world-renowned wine industry, Gregory Eaves opened “The Garden of Eaves,” Idaho’s first bonded winery, after the repeal of the 18th Amendment.
1939
The so-called “Blue Bridge” replaced the old span opened in 1899.
1945
Bill Hayes, Bud Huddleston and Basil Wiggins organized a group of 85 boys in the old Temple Theater as Idaho’s first Boys Club.
1953
Lewiston elected its first woman to the City Council, Beth Durham, who would later serve in the Idaho Legislature. Lewiston’s first woman to win an election to a city office was Sara Poe, city controller, in 1903. Delitha Kilgore became Lewiston’s first female mayor in 1980.
1975
Slackwater arrived in the Valley. The first steamboat to reach the city from Portland had done so in 1915.
1984
Lewis-Clark State College won the first of its 19 NAIA baseball championships.
— Steven Branting, Lewis-Clark State College institutional historian.