Editor's note: This item was corrected after an incorrect number of 100-plus-degree days was listed.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw its 23rd 100-plus-degree day of 2021 on Saturday when the temperature topped out at 101.
That’s according to the National Weather Service, which records the temps at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
It was 5 degrees shy of the historical record of 106, set in 1920.
The NWS is predicting another triple-digit scorcher today, reaching 105, with things cooling off by the middle of the week.
Keep your digits crossed.