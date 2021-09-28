Ten more COVID-19 deaths were reported by health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since last week.
Five deaths were reported on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Monday. There were two deaths in Nez Perce County, two in Clearwater County and one in Idaho County, among them three women and two men. Two of the people were in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s.
Asotin County, which reported one death Saturday, added two more Monday. Those two were a man between 50 and 70 years old, and a woman between 80 and 100.
Whitman County added two deaths to its total Monday. No details about the people who died were released.
The 10 deaths reported following a weekend are the most the region has seen during the pandemic. There were eight deaths reported Sept. 14.
The eight-county region also saw 189 new cases reported Monday, which included 57 in Nez Perce County and 45 in Latah County.
The Lewiston School District added two COVID-19 cases Monday, both among students. There are now 16 active cases in the district, while the total number of cases since the start of the school year is 168.
The Latah County Office of the Department of Motor Vehicles, which announced Friday it was closing until further notice because of COVID-19 protocols, said on Monday that it will reopen today with limited staffing.
The office will be closed on Thursday until 1 p.m. for training, according to a news release.