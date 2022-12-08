One person was injured but no arrests were made after a tractor-trailer caught fire from what appeared to be a warming fire.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday at 1914 Fifth Ave. North in Lewiston. When crews arrived on scene, the roof of a tractor-trailer was on fire. Access was made to the interior of the trailer and the fire was extinguished.

