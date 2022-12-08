One person was injured but no arrests were made after a tractor-trailer caught fire from what appeared to be a warming fire.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday at 1914 Fifth Ave. North in Lewiston. When crews arrived on scene, the roof of a tractor-trailer was on fire. Access was made to the interior of the trailer and the fire was extinguished.
The trailer was in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies. Lewiston Police Department officers who arrived on scene advised that the semitractor-trailers are sometimes used by homeless people for shelter, according to the release.
No one was found when the trailer was searched. However, Lewiston police were told of a person at a local business who had burns. Medics from Lewiston police and fire responded and the person was treated and taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
The news release stated that a warming fire appeared to have been where the fire came from, but the cause is still under investigation by Lewiston police. The estimated cost of damage was unavailable.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded with three structural engines, three medic units and one chief officer, with a total of 16 personnel, according to the news release.