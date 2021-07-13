DAYTON — A driver and his female passenger were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after a one-vehicle wreck over the weekend.
No update was available from the Lewiston hospital Monday on the condition of Bryce Brenner, 31, of Clarkston, and April Gray, 47, of Walla Walla.
They were heading west on U.S. Highway 12, 30 miles east of Dayton, when the vehicle they were in rolled, according to a memo from the Washington State Patrol. Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 2:23 p.m. Sunday.