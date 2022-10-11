It might be hard to imagine what a stack of 1,000 books looks like, but the students of Lincoln Middle School have seen it firsthand.

The students at the Clarkston school have been collecting books for the Asotin County Library Foundation’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. Associated Student Body President Colton Lockhart, an eighth grader at the school, made the morning announcement Monday that the school had collected 1,130 books. However, Lincoln Middle School Librarian Amber Jeffreys said there are 1,187.

Tags

Recommended for you