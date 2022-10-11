Amber Jeffreys, from left, Rebecca Lockhart, Colton Lockhart, 13, and Kay Andersen hold their favorite books while standing in front of over 1,000 books on a table for the Asotin County Library Foundation’s 1,000 books before kindergarten program.
Colton Lockhart, 13, and Kay Andersen look over one of the 1,187 books that have been donated to the Asotin County Library Foundation for their 1,000 books before kindergarten program.
August Frank/Tribune
Books are scattered on a table for the Asotin County Library Foundation book drive for their 1,000 books before kindergarten program.
August Frank/Tribune
Amber Jeffreys, from left, Rebecca Lockhart, Colton Lockhart, 13, and Kay Andersen hold their favorite books while standing in front of over 1,000 books on a table for the Asotin County Library Foundation’s 1,000 books before kindergarten program.
August Frank/Tribune
Colton Lockhart, 13, stands next to a table stacked high with books from the the Asotin County Library Foundation book drive for their 1,000 books before kindergarten program.
It might be hard to imagine what a stack of 1,000 books looks like, but the students of Lincoln Middle School have seen it firsthand.
The students at the Clarkston school have been collecting books for the Asotin County Library Foundation’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. Associated Student Body President Colton Lockhart, an eighth grader at the school, made the morning announcement Monday that the school had collected 1,130 books. However, Lincoln Middle School Librarian Amber Jeffreys said there are 1,187.
And the number will only keep growing. The new goal is to get 1,500 books by Friday. The school started collecting books 3½ weeks ago, which means it’s been averaging about 395 books a week.
“That’s overwhelming,” said Kay Andersen, president of the Asotin County Library Foundation. “This far exceeds our hopes.”
Students were also rewarded for bringing in the books with weekly pizza prizes and a Dairy Queen blizzard party with a grand prize of an Amazon gift card to purchase books. Students were also reminded weekly and posters were on display promoting the book collection.
Rebecca Lockhart, executive director of student services for the Clarkston School District, said some of the books collected will also be given out at the resource fair for high school students with disabilities. The fair will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire District Station in Clarkston.
Many of the books students bring in are old favorites of the students and staff. “They find them and just bring them,” Lockhart said.
Books like “Are You My Mother?” “The Giving Tree,” “Pete the Cat” and “Brown Bear” can be found in the stacks, as well as series like “Clifford,” “The Bernstein Bears” and “The Magic Treehouse.”
Jeffreys enjoys having the books in the library and will be sad to see them leave. “It’s so much fun to see the books and remember (reading them),” she said.
Andersen looked through stacks of books, commenting on some of her favorite reads. She found one book with some tattered edges. “Somebody loved it a lot,” she said. “It’s hard to get rid of books but if you’re regifting them, it’s a whole different thing.”
The library and the foundation hopes to keep that reading spirit going with the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. It’s not as hard as it sounds — books can be repeated, as they often are by request of the child. If a child is read even one book a day, they will have read 365 books a year, 730 books in two years and 1,095 in three years.
“It’s nice to have kids interested in reading and you gotta change those books up to do that,” Andersen said.
Jan Goodheart, secretary of the Asotin County Library Foundation, said the program kicked off Sept. 1 and 51 families have signed up.
“We’re just challenging parents with young children to read, read, read,” Goodheart said.
Families can sign up at the Heights Branch and they can download an app to track the number of books. Those who are signed up can come and get free books every week. The library is giving out 30 to 40 books at a time and keeps stocking with more reads.
“(We’re) anxious to get (the books) down here and get them out for people to choose from,” Goodheart said of the growing collection at Lincoln Middle School. “We have room for lots more.”
People are also donating books at the library. Those interested can donate books to the library or give monetary donations to the Asotin County Library Foundation. The foundation will use the money to purchase books at a reduced price at various locations.
Andersen is hoping to see the program last and make a difference in early childhood education. Reading to a child will help them develop good reading habits, like following along with the story, and get them confident in their reading. Goodheart said there’s lots of research showing how reading affects a child’s academic performance in school.
“Getting books in their hands is really important, (of course) I was a high school librarian,” Andersen said. She was at Clarkston High School for 40 years, 10 years as an English teacher and 30 years in the library at the school. “So this project is sort of near and dear to my heart.”
Many of the people serving with the library foundation are retired teachers and many are involved in other areas of the community who learned about the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Andersen credits Goodheart with making those connections and getting the program started.
The foundation received a grant from the Innovia Foundation in Spokane. The funds allowed the foundation to buy books to be given out free to parents at the library for the program. It also takes the pressure off families to get their own books, as some people might not know where to start looking.
The foundation then decided to get the schools involved because many students have younger siblings in the pre-kindergarten age and it would spread the word to their parents.
“We feel it is super important for young children to get really zeroed in on reading before they get to the kindergarten grade,” Andersen said.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is also collaborating with the Twin County United Way for its Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The two groups are promoting each other’s program. Signup for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be done at tcuw.org/dolly-parton-library. For more information on the program, read Thursday’s Inland 360.
The Asotin County Library Foundation is also raising money for other library services like materials for a STEM program like a 3D printer with an online silent auction from Thursday to Oct. 23. People can see the catalog of items, from dog treats to a six night stay in Tillamook, Ore., at tinyurl.com/Asotin.