The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Golden Enclaves.” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
2. “The Winners,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
3. “Fairy Tale “ Stephen King, Scribner
4. “The Bullet That Missed,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
5. “Shrines of Gaiety,” Kate Atkinson, Doubleday
6. “Lucy by the Sea,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
7. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
8. “Babel,’ R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
9. “Nona the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir, Tordotcom
10. “Treasure State,” C.J. Box, Minotaur Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
3. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization,” Neil deGrasse Tyson, Henry Holt and Co.
4.”Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
5. “Healing Through Words,” Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
6. “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Doubleday
7. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
8. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
