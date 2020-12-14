Grace Beardin (Orofino girls’ basketball): She had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the host Maniacs beat Kamiah 60-46 in a nonleague game Tuesday. She added 16 points and six boards as Orofino beat St. Maries 63-49 in Central Idaho League play Friday. To finish the week, she had 10 points and seven rebounds in a 51-13 nonleague victory Saturday against visiting Highland.
Braydon Forsman (Lewiston boys’ basketball): Finished with 18 points as the host Bengals beat Moscow 65-57 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
London Kirk (Deary boys’ basketball): He had 21 points and 11 assists Thursday as the host Mustangs beat St. John Bosco 75-45 in a Whitepine League Division II game. He also had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists Tuesday as host Deary beat Kendrick 65-38 in league play
Camden Barger (Grangeville girls’ basketball): She had 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and eight steals Friday as the visiting Bulldogs beat New Plymouth 36-33. On Tuesday, she tallied 14 points as Grangeville beat host McCall-Donnelly 55-30. To cap the week, she finished with 17 points and six assists as the Bulldogs beat previously undefeated Cole Valley Christian 43-41 in overtime Saturday.
Will Casebolt (Logos boys’ basketball): He had 31 points, including six 3 -points, as the Knights beat host Clearwater Valley 80-50 in Whitepine League Division I play Saturday.