Camden Barger (Grangeville girls’ basketball): She finished with 22 points, eight steals and was 12-of-13 at the free-throw line as the Bulldogs beat Kamiah 57-37 in a nonleague game Tuesday.
Isabelle Raasch (Troy girls’ basketball): She finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Trojans beat Deary 40-25 in a nonleague game Tuesday.
Tara Schlader (Prairie girls’ basketball): She finished with 20 points, nine steals and eight rebounds in a 59-24 victory in a nonleague game Tuesday against Lewiston’s JV team.