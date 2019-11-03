Sounds in the forests of Clearwater County can be quite pleasant and soothing. Noises, however, are a different story.
There’s a difference between sounds and noises. Sounds — like a gently babbling stream — tend to trigger positive emotions. However, a babbling in-law may be considered noise.
Circumstances may also affect the designation. The sound, or in this case noise, of a falling pine cone can put you on edge when you’re alone. It may seem to be more like a boulder tumbling down the hillside. Certain animal sounds can be especially disconcerting.
Sometimes animal sounds and human sounds can be confused. We had a family friend, Flick, who frequently blamed his gas on deer. When hunting for elk and deer, our friend would release an atmospheric disturbance and then say, “Listen, I think I heard a buck snort.”
No respectful buck would do such a thing. The noise had no resemblance to a real snort from Bambi and friends.
Likewise, the bugle of a bull elk is one of the more eerie sounds (noises) when in the woods. The high-pitched whistle will raise the hair on the back of your neck and motivate you to walk a little faster.
While we’re talking about noises in the woods, I’m reminded of a noteworthy encounter.
One evening years ago, my wife and I were hiking up the Black Mountain Trail near the North Fork of the Clearwater. As it grew dark, we had to stop and lay our sleeping bags on the trail. We both went to sleep. Suddenly, I was raised from my slumber by a voice screaming, “Michael Ward, if you don’t wake up, I’m going to scream.”
Well, I was awake, and Beth was, in fact, screaming.
An elk had wandered down the trail and found us blocking his way. He had sniffed my slumbering wife and spooked. She awoke with a start as the elk tore violently through the brush. It sounded like the beginning of World War III with lots of grunts, snaps and crashes accompanied by a loud siren. The poor bull probably made it to Montana that night, but not before leaving a serious deposit of excrement on the trail just above my wife’s sleeping bag. Hunters often refer to this as elk sign, but this specimen was a billboard.
Yes, the sounds of nature span from tranquility to outright chaos. Hey, I think I heard a buck snort.
Ward, 71, lived in Headquarters from 1948 to ’70. He graduated from Pierce High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education at Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College). He’s now retired and living in Columbia, S.C., with Beth, his wife of 47 years. His goal with this column is to share the bonds of community developed on the Hill. His stories are fairly true — the names may or may not be changed to protect the guilty — with thanks to the many friends from Headquarters, Pierce and Weippe (and all the little wide spots between these towns) who enriched his life and fueled these memories.