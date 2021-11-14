The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged scam that cost a county resident $2,800.
An unidentified woman said she received multiple calls from a man claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.
The man reportedly requested multiple transactions so the woman could be entered into the sweepstakes using gift cards. The alleged victim of the scam told police the caller was “very convincing and had information that made her believe it to be real.”
Police said any sweepstakes that require money are usually a scam, especially if gift cards are requested.
“If you are unsure of a call or request, it is generally better to not give out any information and contact the sheriff’s office with any questions,” the news release said.