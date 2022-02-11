The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office filed notice in District Court today that it will seek the death penalty against Richard B. Ross in the double first-degree murder case pending against him.
Friday was the statutory deadline for the office to file the notice. A news release issued this afternoon said there would be no further comment on the notice.
Ross is charged with the murders of 76-year-old Edwina “Eddy” Devin and her 57-year-old son, Michael Devin, last year. According to court documents, investigators believe Ross smothered, strangled or inflicted violence on Eddy Devin at her Grangeville home the night of Sept. 30, and smothered or inflicted violence on Michael Devin early the next morning in Lewiston before burning his remains in Devin’s truck on Nez Perce Drive.
Ross, 56, is also the leading suspect in the strangulation deaths of Bruce and Lynn Peeples at their Grangeville home in 1994. Ross has not been charged in that case, but the investigation has been reopened.