Nez Perce County Fair called off, other than 4-H projects

Citing community safety and the potential for a large financial loss in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nez Perce County Fair board elected to hold a “4-H-only” fair this year.
That means no carnival, no exhibits, no vendors, no entertainment and no public admission — just kids, their families and their animals.
“You can’t have much of a fair without a carnival,” board Chairwoman Gwen Heitstuman said. “The carnival is a big draw.”
And without those gate receipts and other sources of revenue like vendor fees, fair Secretary Jan Alldredge estimated that the operation could lose upward of $50,000. That loss would make it difficult for the fair to survive, fair Manager Mike Orton added.
Board members discussed the issue at length during their regular meeting Wednesday night. And after considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases and a multitude of factors out of their control, they decided to go with 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Judy Floch’s plan to at least reward her kids with opportunities to show and sell their livestock projects.
One phrase came up repeatedly during the discussion of holding a full or scaled-back fair: It’s a gamble.
Board member Russie Hastings, of Lewiston, was heartsick over the decision, but said adults could deal with missing a year of things like open-class exhibits and corndogs. But Hastings said the young people of the county have already had so much taken away by the pandemic — from sports to graduations to all the things in between — that she and the other board members backed the 4-H-only concept and directed Floch to keep planning the effort.
