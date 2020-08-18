The Nez Perce County driver's license office is closed until further notice due to potential exposure of its staff and the general public to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Joe Rodriguez said that based on the advice of deputy Nez Perce County Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer, he couldn't disclose whether the positive case was with an employee, a customer in the office or someone else. But he said that anyone who visited the office recently may have been exposed. The office will be thoroughly sanitized to protect employees and the public from further exposure once it reopens.
Rodriguez said the county jail, which is in the same building, has so far been fortunate to not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Correctional facilities nationwide have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, largely due to the difficulties incarceration poses to social distancing efforts.