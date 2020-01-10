Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.