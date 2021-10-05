A hospital executive from the Midwest will be the new CEO of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Ed Freysinger will take the position Nov. 3, after serving as CEO of UP Health System - Portage, a Hancock, Mich., facility, that like St. Joe's, is part of Lifepoint Health.
Prior to that job, he was CEO of PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Ketchikan, Alaska, and CEO at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore.
Freysinger will replace Jerry Dooley, who has been St. Joe's interim CEO since June. Dooley was appointed to that post just before the departure of Tim Trottier, who retired from being St. Joe's CEO on July 1 after less than 18 months in the post.
