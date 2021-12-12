Neil Jerome Fuchs was born June 21, 1926, in Tekoa, Wash., to Emma (Reiland) and Michael J. Fuchs. The eighth of 12 children and first of four boys, he was a lifelong resident of Tekoa.
He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Tekoa near the present-day location of Sacred Heart Church and later enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War from 1950-52. In recent years, he was an active member of American Legion Post No. 241 in Spokane and received a special award from the National American Legion Commander two weeks before his death. Neil was also deeply honored to participate in the Inland Northwest Honor Flight in the spring of 2012 accompanied by his eldest daughter, Denise.
In late 1954, Neil met the love of his life, Antonella “Nellie” Marie Flynn. They married May 7, 1955, and raised their family on the Fuchs family farm 1 mile north of Tekoa at the foot of Tekoa Mountain. Neil operated the family farm until his death. Neil had a passion for farming and mechanics; he taught and mentored many young men and women who shared those honorable passions.
Neil passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie; son, Kevin; and daughter, Debbie; as well as his parents and 11 siblings. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his six surviving children and their families: Denise (Chris) Keegan of Olympia; Ken (Betsy) Fuchs of Fairfield; Paul (Connie) Fuchs of Spokane; Kitty Thomas of Ephrata; Julie (Eric) Olson of Spokane; and Neil Jr. (Teri) of Valleyford; along with 20 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
To meet him, you would not suspect his shoulders had carried heavy burdens that would have crumbled the strongest of most men.
There was always room at the family table for the less fortunate. He’d often get out of bed in the middle of the night to help someone. He never complained nor looked back. Each day was a gift.
Physically, his heart tried to betray him more than once, but his strong faith and unending love seemed to make his weakened heart strong. He endured tremendous loss and his heart was broken many times. But, like the family dinner table, he still made room in that heart for everyone around him and he always chose to forgive. His sincere hugs always made you feel like you were the only one in the room.
One of the things you first noticed about him were his hands: Those large, hard-working hands prayed the rosary daily; worked the soil; birthed livestock; comforted his babies and held the family close when we lost our sister Debbie, our brother Kevin, and when he lost the love of his life Nellie, our mother. Those hands carried the scars of an honest life well lived.
His eyes were the windows to a beautiful and kind soul who only saw the good in people. He never saw the negative in others; he consciously chose to pay attention to the good and never spoke ill of anyone. One felt instantly accepted when he met you; no judgment. His handshake was his word. When people betrayed his genuine trust in them, he held no grudge. If people took things from him, he’d say, “They must have needed it more than me.” His faith in God was a beacon of light for those proud enough to call him Dad. He and Nellie often reminded their children that actions speak far louder than words and to always treat others as you would want to be treated.
If you asked him how he was, he always spoke with gratitude. He was grateful for his children, grateful for his long and productive life and grateful the good Lord had allowed him to stay on this Earth for so long to be with his family. Therefore, it is truly ironic (but fitting) that he passed away on the eve of a day when we all stop to give thanks. We still have so much to learn from his example. Let’s hold each other close.
No words can adequately describe Neil, whom everyone knew as a man of character, strength, honesty, integrity and above all, love. As one granddaughter said, “If you knew him, you didn’t need to describe him, and if you didn’t know him, there are not enough words to adequately tell you.”
Catholic rosary for Neil will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 3520 E. 18th Ave., Spokane. Holy Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the same location. Because of current pandemic restrictions, the burial ceremony in Tekoa will be private.
The family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Tekoa Slippery Gulch Organization in Tekoa, PO Box 512, Tekoa, WA 99033; the Tekoa Ambulance Fund, PO Box 597, Tekoa, WA 99033; or another charity of one’s choice.
Neil would ask you to please be respectful and kind to each other. There is no greater nor more important legacy.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, Wash., is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.