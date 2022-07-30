Report: Jan. 6 texts from Homeland Security officials were deleted
Text messages from the two top officials in the Department of Homeland Security around the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were reportedly inexplicably deleted and may not be able to be recovered.
Messages sent by Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli were scrubbed in a so-called “phone reset” that went ahead in the weeks after the attack despite the obvious need to preserve records related to the attack, Washington Post reported Friday.
The inspector general who oversees the department knew about the missing cases as early as February 2021 but failed to inform Congress or take any steps to recover the missing messages.
The revelation is the latest disclosure about missing evidence surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another.
It comes after the Secret Service, which is part of Homeland Security, says it somehow allowed text messages from agents involved in responding to the Jan. 6 attack to be deleted.
The congressional panel investigating Jan. 6 wants to know why all the texts were allowed to be deleted in apparent blatant violation of rules requiring preservation of federal records and specific requests to keep all records related to Jan. 6.
Neurologist found guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing his patients
NEW YORK — A once-prominent neurologist was found guilty Friday on charges of sexually abusing patients while treating them with pain medications.
A New York City jury reached the verdict after deliberating for about three days at the trial of Dr. Ricardo Cruciani.
Cruciani, 68, was convicted on 12 criminal counts — one count of predatory sexual assault, one of attempted rape, one of sex abuse, two of rape and seven of criminal sexual acts. He was acquitted on two other counts.
“We entrust doctors to respect our bodies and health when we go to them for help, yet Dr. Cruciani utterly violated that duty,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. Cruciani, Bragg added, “left in his wake six survivors who continue to suffer from debilitating diseases, and now, years of trauma.”
FBI probes possible interference in U.S. politics by Russian group in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Federal law enforcement officials appear to be investigating members of the Uhuru Movement in St. Petersburg, Fla., for alleged connections to a Russian government official who prosecutors say directed U.S. political groups in a campaign to sow political divisions, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in U.S. elections.
St. Petersburg police executed search warrants Friday morning at multiple locations, including the Uhuru House.
The search warrants appear to be related to an indictment that was unsealed Friday against a Russian national who is accused of working with the Russian government and intelligence services in efforts to interfere in U.S. politics.
Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, who lives in Moscow, worked with others in Russia in a years-long “foreign malign influence campaign against the U.S.,” according to federal prosecutors. He worked with American political groups to enflame political divisions and spread misinformation, prosecutors said.
L.A. police arrest seven for pointing lasers at police helicopters
LOS ANGELES — At least seven people were arrested this month for allegedly pointing lasers at police helicopters, particularly during illegal street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Only one of the seven was identified: Xavier Randall, 21, who was arrested on July 2 for pointing a laser at a police helicopter during a street takeover, according to an LAPD news release. Randall was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and a second, unspecified charge.
The six other people who were arrested are pending criminal charges from the district attorney’s office, authorities said.
“The laser strikes present a serious risk of injury to the pilots and crew of the aircraft,” according to the department’s statement. “The attack has its own penal code section created for it due to the risk to the general public caused by an incapacitated or blind pilot.”
Federal judge seizes control of jail in Mississippi where seven died last year
JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility.
In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
“After ample time and opportunity, regretfully, it is clear that the county is incapable, or unwilling, to handle its affairs,” the judge wrote. “Additional intervention is required. It is time to appoint a receiver.”
Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.”
Seven individuals died last year while detained at the jail, he said.