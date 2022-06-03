Lewis-Clark State pitcher Dawson Day strolled to the mound with two outs and two on in the top of the ninth inning.
The star left-hander calmly worked a full count against Southeastern (Fla.) slugger Stephen Cullen before firing a pitch past him to end the game and send the two teams to an if-necessary championship for all the marbles at the 65thAvista NAIA World Series at Harris Field on Thursday.
Lewis-Clark State 10, Southeastern 9.
The third-seeded Warriors (58-6) avenged a loss to the top-seeded Fire (58-4) from earlier in the Series and, more importantly, allowed themselves a shot at a 20th national title in an evening contest.
LCSC registered 12 of its 15 hits with two outs in one of its clutchest hitting performances in recent history and survived four home runs by hard-hitting Southeastern.
The Warriors’ received their biggest hits from an unusual spot in the lineup as No. 9 hitter Pu’ukani De Sa went 4-of-4 with three runs and three RBI.
De Sa’s slicing single down the right-field line scored Coy Stout and Zach Threlfall to tie it at 2 in the second and kickstart a four-run inning that put LCSC ahead for good.
Riley Way followed with a double and a big collision at second base that halted the game as the former Lewiston star was treated for a bloody nose after laying on the field for several seconds. Then Aidan Nagle singled through the right side to score Way and De Sa for a 4-2 lead.
Two innings later, De Sa smacked a solo home run to start another four-run uprising. LCSC registered six consecutive hits with two outs to go up 8-4 in the fourth.
Single runs in the sixth and seventh were necessary for the Warriors as the Fire ignited for three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth in a nail-biting finish.
Fire star Brian Fuentes hit three solo home runs to up his Series total to five and his season total to a program-record 25. Thomas Broyles added a two-run shot for the program from Lakeland, which entered the Series third in the nation in home runs.
In the ninth, Southeastern loaded the bases with two outs before Isaac Nunez’s shot to left field scored Abdel Guadalupe and Fuentes to cut the lead to 10-9.
That’s when Day entered the game and closed it out. After the final strikeout, Cullen smacked his bat on the ground and was subsequently ejected, meaning he had to sit out the final game.
LCSC used a collection of pitchers, including Joe Ball, Cameron Smith, Lucas Gregory (2-0) and Eli Shubert to get through the game, while Southeastern turned to Robb Adams (14-2) and Logan Walters.
SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Broyles cf 4 1 2 3 Way ss 5 2 2 0
Guadalupe rf 5 1 1 0 Nagle rf 5 1 3 2
Fuentes lf 4 4 3 3 Linscott cf 5 2 3 2
Lora dh 5 0 0 0 White 1b 5 0 1 0
Faith 3b 4 0 0 0 Mazzone c 4 0 1 1
Nunez ss 5 1 3 2 Stout pr 0 1 0 0
Cullen 1b 5 1 2 0 Threlfall dh 2 1 1 1
Marcano 2b 2 0 0 0 Seamons lf 4 0 0 0
Morales c 1 0 1 1 Updegrave ph 1 0 0 0
Mella pr 0 1 0 0 Davis 2b 5 0 0 0
Cabrera c 2 0 0 0 De Sa 3b 4 3 4 3
Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 40 10 15 9
Southeastern 021 010 302— 9 12 2
LCSC 040 401 10x—10 15 0
Southeastern ip h r er bb so
Adams (L, 14-2) 3.2 9 8 8 1 4
Walters 4.1 6 2 2 2 3
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Hall 3 6 3 3 0 3
Smith 3.1 3 4 4 0 3
Gregory (W, 2-0) 1 1 0 0 0 0
Shubert 1.1 2 2 2 1 1
Day (S, 1) 0.1 0 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 2,010.
