Lewis-Clark State pitcher Trent Sellers catches a low pop fly during game sixteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Lewis-Clark State pitcher Trent Sellers throws a pitch against LSU Shreveport in an inning of game 16 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Great pitchers show up in big situations, and no Lewis-Clark State pitcher has come up in more situations than Trent Sellers.
Sellers took the mound on Wednesday attempting to extend the Warriors’ season, and he did so in a 5-1 win over LSU Shreveport. The former Washington State Cougar threw 6ž innings, giving up one run and striking out eight.
“He’s a leader of our staff, but he puts us in a great chance to win every single game every time he goes out there,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “He sets the tone, he’s competitive, he goes right at guys, so it’s good to see.”
The Pilots were able to get on the board in the seventh inning with a Trevor Burkhart double followed by a triple by Allbry Major. At that point, Sellers was pulled with a 4-1 lead.
The win gave Sellers 14 on the year, more than any other Warrior pitcher in history. The eight strikeouts put his season total to 139, also a single season record for LCSC.
“It is more about the team right now, but in the future, after I am done playing baseball, it is cool to look at,” Sellers said.
The junior from Kennewick has made four appearances in the Series over the past two seasons, winning all four. Over 22 innings, he has a 1.24 ERA with 21 strikeouts.
In L-C’s Series opener, Sellers threw 112 pitches in six innings, giving up two runs while striking out six in a 9-5 complete game win over Westmont.
In 2021, the Warriors threw Sellers in their first elimination game versus Concordia and the then-junior went eight scoreless innings and struck out seven.
He would come back three days later to retire four straight batters to close out a 10-6 win against Southeastern. The Warriors put up a six-run eighth inning to give Sellers his second win of the Series.
“Every time Sellers is on the mound we know we are going to be dominant and we know he is going to keep us in the game,” catcher Justin Mazzone said. “Just need to put up runs for him.”
It could happen again tonight as the Warriors will take on Southeastern in what they hope is the first of two championship games.
“(We’ll) see if my arm and back feel good,” Sellers said about a possible relief appearance.
Sellers’ nickname is “Sugar,” for his love of candy, even on days he pitches.
“Gummy bears yesterday — organic gummy bears, trying to keep it healthy,”
Sellers said. “Nothing today, just water ’cause it was hot out.”