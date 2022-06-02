The Series had its first official review of a call Wednesday in the 17th game of the tournament. Southeastern’s Stephen Cullen was called out at the plate trying to score from second on a single to center. After a challenge from the Fire, the umpires huddled together, and sent two of them to a pair of headphones located near the third-base dugout. Meanwhile, under the bleachers, two reserve umpires were watching a review of the play on monitors. After the review, the call was overturned and the run was allowed. Official reviews started in the Series in 2018, and are only in use in the final four games. The reversal of the umpire call was just the second of 10 challenges made since its inception.
————
Today Southeastern and Lewis-Clark State will play for the title. The Fire will compete in their second championship in four years. They won it all in 2018 by sweeping the field. LCSC, playing in its 27th championship game, and looking for its 20th crown.
————
Southeastern and LCSC will meet for the fourth time in Series history. In their first meeting in 2018, the Fire eliminated the Warriors in the semifinal game, 9-6. LCSC returned the favor in 2021, sending the Fire packing, 10-6. Southeastern beat L-C 9-5 earlier in this Series to take a 2-1 lead in head-to-head games.
Grubb is the official statistician of the NAIA World Series.