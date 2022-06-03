The decision to move the championship round up from 6:30 p.m. Thursday and just one game to two games at 1 p.m. late Wednesday was met with a bit of skepticism, particularly from the Lewis-Clark State community.
With impending weather also in the forecast for today, the NAIA baseball championship committee decided at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to complete the tournament with two games on the same day. However, the games committee couldn’t avoid a nightmare scenario, as the winner-take-all game between the third-seeeded Warriors and top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.)went into a two-hour lightning delay before it was called at around 9:05 p.m. and set for an 8:15 a.m. restart today.
An NAIA spokesman confirmed Thursday that because of the forecast the next two days, which calls for a 70 percent shot of precipitation, and the fact the tournament must be completed no later than today, the decision was made to move it up.
In an email obtained by the Tribune, LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze unequivocally voiced the school went against the decision.
“LC State was NOT in favor of this decision,” Henze said in the email. “Our recommendation was 1 game today and 1 tomorrow morning.”
In fact, Henze followed up with the national organization and the games committee about possibly changing the start time of Thursday’s action but said there was a minute possibility of that taking place.
And the games went off at their newly scheduled time. Unfortunately for the NAIA, it didn’t matter because of the weather gods.
Speaking of compressed schedule
It is not unprecedented that the national title is decided with two or more games in one day. It also has happened to Lewis-Clark State before as well.
In total, the scenario has unfolded seven times in the 65-year history of the tournament before Thursday’s washout of the if-necessary game.
On May 27, 1992, the Warriors beat Winona in the morning, then Mary-Hardin Baylor won in the middle game and LCSC wound up beating the Crusaders for the crown. Current Warrior coach Jake Taylor was playing third base for the team at the time.
The first time this scenario took place was on June 6, 1959, when Nebraska-Omaha beat Rollins and Southern to force an if-necessary game. Southern then came back and beat Nebraska-Omaha, which had to play five games in a total of 32 hours.
East Carolina was undefeated going into the June 10, 1961, title round in Sioux City, Iowa against Sacramento State. The Hornets beat the Pirates to force a winner-take-all game, which East Carolina then won.
Heading into the June 13, 1964, championship round, Grambling was undefeated but West Liberty State won twice to claim the crown.
Then in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2011, weather played havoc with the schedule.
In 2010, three games were played to decide the title as Cumberland (Tenn.) beat Point Loma (Calif.) in the morning, then Lee (Tenn.) took down Embry-Riddle (Fla.) in the middle game and the Phoenix beat the Flames on June 3.
In 2011, Lubbock Christian, Lee and Concordia (Calif) all had one loss going into the June 3 title round. The Chaparral beat the Flames, then fell to the Eagles.