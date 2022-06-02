Just when you thought the top-ranked and top-seeded Southeastern Fire were on the ropes, they showed Wednesday the grit and heart of what looks to be a champion.
One of the worst defensive teams here this week and ranked just above 90th in the national rankings, the Fire had to overcome one of their worst efforts in the field to win in 10 innings, 8-7, against second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan in the Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field to advance to today’s 1 p.m. championship round against third-seeded Lewis-Clark State.
“Obviously it was a roller coaster of a game,” fifth-year Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said. “I think at one point in there, it was eight or nine free passes in the first four innings. You’re kind of going let’s control that a little bit. For us, it was just trying to finally get on an even keel. We just did a bad job of controlling our defense, and we have to clean that up moving forward.”
The Fire (58-3) have had games like this throughout the season and it hasn’t really cost them. But it almost did against the Bulldogs (56-8).
Southeastern had committed five errors three previous times this season, and had a six-error game in an 8-5 victory at Thomas (Ga.) in the second game of a doubleheader. The Fire entered this one with a .956 fielding percentage and left at .955, which ranks them 87th in the NAIA.
Even after the fifth error in the ninth inning that eventually led to Tennessee Wesleyan scoring three runs and taking a 7-6 lead, sophomore catcher Shamir Morales said there was never any dejection among the players in the dugout.
“That’s where I go to back to where we all just have each other’s back,” said Morales, who went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and had the walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. “We had that error and they still took lead in the ninth inning and our team still felt like ... we owe it to ourselves and back up our teammates.”
The Bulldogs had their chances to take advantage of those errors, particularly in the third inning when Southeastern had three miscues but could only muster a single run and left a pair of runners on base.
Tennessee Wesleyan coach Billy Berry said his team had its chances but just couldn’t produce at the right time.
“We had opportunities, but the game’s over and we can’t go back now,” said Berry, who just completed his fifth year in his second stint at the school. “I will tell you this, when the No. 1 team in the country makes that many mistakes, you’ve got to take advantage of them somewhere, and we didn’t do that. That’s what it comes down to.”
It also goes back to the resiliency of this Fire team. To overcome shooting themselves in the foot so many times and not let it get to them just shows how determined they are to win their second national championship since 2018.
Only one thing stands in their way now. Southeastern has a 2-for-1 chance at 1 p.m. today against the fifth-ranked Warriors.
“I think they know they have to reset,” Dinkel said. “They’re grown men in that dugout. I think they understand that they have to reset and they can’t let it affect them. What happens out there can’t affect us in here, and I think we did a really good job of that today.
“We just got to stay checked in, stay mentally locked in and good things will come.”
Walden