If you wanted to see plenty of offensive firepower Saturday, Harris Field late in the afternoon was the perfect spot.
The top-seeded Southeastern Fire tied two records and put on a display in offensive precision in rolling past No. 9 seed LSU Shreveport 25-13 in the Avista NAIA World Series.
“We like our offense,” Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said. “We like the players that we have. I think today showed what type of athletes that we have. Obviously, we have to continue to roll that into next week.”
With the victory, the Fire (51-7) move on to play No. 4 seed Georgia Gwinnett (47-10) in a winners’ bracket game at 3 p.m. Monday.
The Pilots (45-15) now drop into the losers’ bracket with the defeat and will face an elimination game at 8:30 a.m. Monday against third-seeded Lewis-Clark State (42-5).
Southeastern scored runs in every inning but two, and didn’t score less than two in any of those innings.
The Fire tied the record for most runs in a game, which previously was set by LCSC against Grand Canyon (Ariz.) in 1987. They also equaled the mark for most extra-base hits in the game with 11 and tied for the third-most hits in a Series game with 23.
Every starter in the Southeastern lineup had at least one hit in the game, and eight of the nine had at least two.
Nick Bottari, who led the Fire to the 2018 national title, was 4-for-5 with a double, a home run — his 22nd of the season to tie him for eighth nationally — and three RBI. Austin James and Sam Faith each went 3-for-6 with three runs scored; James had two RBI and Faith one. Carter Bridge was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI. Anthony Carrera was 2-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam in the fifth inning, and five RBI.
LSU Shreveport hit the ball too. The Pilots finished with 16 hits, led by a 3-for-4 effort from Carlos Pineyro, who had a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI. Kody Kolb and Ryan Major each also had three hits.
Southeastern ace Christian Camacho (11-1) was banged around a bit but picked up the win. He allowed eight hits, two walks and four runs, all earned, in the first five innings. He struck out six.
Nathan Cachu (2-1) absorbed the loss. He allowed four hits, one walk and four runs, all earned, in 1 innings.
Each team tallied a pair of first-inning runs. Southeastern took the lead for good in the bottom of the second as Bridge drove in one on a triple and James’ infield single scored another.
The Pilots got one back in the top of the third before the Fire put up four in their half of the frame, keyed by RBI singles from Pedro Castellano and leadoff batter Thomas Broyles to make it 8-3.
The turning point came in the fourth. LSU Shreveport’s Josiah Ortiz and Ryan Major each had a double to lead off the inning, but Ortiz had to hold up at third. Payton Robertson made it 8-4 with a single to left to put runners on the corners. After a strikeout, Kolb was hit by a pitch to load the bases. However, Pineyro grounded into a fielder’s choice, as Major was nailed at the plate, then Camacho struck out Taylor Fajardo to end the threat.
“(If they would have scored more there), it would have made the feel of the game a little bit differently,” LSU Shreveport coach Brad Neffendorf said. “That’s the difference. When they had guys in position like that today, they were barreling balls left and right.”
The Fire iced the game in the fifth by tallying 10 runs on seven hits, the major blow coming when Carrera parked an inside fastball over the fence in right. James then followed with a shot of his own to the deepest part of the park in center, pushing the Fire advantage to 18-4.
That inning also proved pivotal, as the Pilots kept pecking away. They tallied five runs in the sixth, three in the seventh and one in the eighth, but Southeastern also kept scoring, as it tallied three in the sixth, and two in each of the seventh and eighth innings.
Robertsn 2b 6 1 2 1 Broyles lf 3 3 2 3
McNchlas ss 6 2 1 1 Buckman ph 1 0 0 0
Kolb cf 4 3 3 1 Faith ss 6 3 3 1
Pineyro rf 4 3 3 4 Bottari 1b 5 3 4 3
Fajardo dh 2 1 0 0 Marcano ph 0 0 0 0
Wunbrg c 3 0 0 0 Onstott dh 5 2 2 1
Spatafora pr 0 0 0 0 Castellno 2b 5 2 1 1
Vesecky c 2 0 0 0 Cabrera c 4 0 2 2
Flores 3b 6 1 2 1 Gonzalez pr 0 3 0 0
Ortiz 1b 5 2 2 1 Morales c 1 0 1 2
Morgan ph 1 0 0 0 Bridge rf 5 3 3 3
Major lf 5 0 3 2 Carrera cf 4 3 2 5
James3b 6 3 3 2
Totals 44 13 16 11 Totals 45 25 23 23
LSUS 201 1 05 310—13 16 1
SE 224 0(10)3 22x—25 23 2
LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so
Cachu (L, 2-1) 1.1 4 4 4 1 2
Sholders 1.2 4 4 4 0 1
Bookman 1.2 6 7 7 2 1
Sellers 0.1 2 3 3 1 1
Cunningham 1 4 3 3 1 1
Capone 1 2 2 2 0 0
Quintana 1 1 2 2 2 1
Southeastern ip h r er bb so
Camacho (W, 11-1) 5 8 4 4 2 6
Soto 1 4 5 5 2 0
Voacolo 1.2 4 4 3 2 2
Houghton 1.1 0 0 0 0 2
Attendance — 210.