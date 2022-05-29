MidAmerica Nazarene left fielder Joey Calamaio (2) collides with center fielder Ryan Leo (15) after catching a fly ball for an out during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the NAIA World Series against Bellevue at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
MidAmerica Nazarene left fielder Joey Calamaio receives a welcome return to the dugout after hitting a home run in the eight inning during game seven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
MidAmerica Nazarene center fielder Ryan Leo (15) collides with left fielder Joey Calamaio after Calamaio catches a pop fly during the eight inning of game seven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Webber International center fielder Drake Dobyanski makes a diving catch in the outfield against Westmont in an inning of game seven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
August Frank
Webber International left fielder Ian Kalman catches a pop fly in the eight inning during game eight of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Austin Johnson
Webber International Kenny Rodriguez celebrates as two runners come home against Westmont in an inning of game seven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
August Frank
Bellevue's Alec Ackerman digs deep as he sprints for first base against MidAmerica Nazarene during Game 7 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
August Frank/Tribune
Bellevue's CJ Townsend goes into a slide into home but is out at the base by MidAmerica Nazarene catcher Joshuan Sandoval in Game 7 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
August Frank/Tribune
MidAmerica Nazarene's Noah Castillo comes into home plate on a home run against Bellevue in Game 7 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
August Frank
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Bellevue's Brenton Davis (24) touches home plate after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of Game 7 of the NAIA World Series against MidAmerica Nazarene at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
MidAmerica Nazarene catcher Joshuan Sandoval gets animated after hitting a home run in the sixth inning during game seven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Austin Johnson
Bellevue left fielder Kanta Kobayashi cranks out a base hit during game seven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Austin Johnson
MidAmerica Nazarene short stop Brycen Sherwood, left, makes a double play in the third inning during game seven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Webber International's Bryan Eusebio smacked a two-run single in the first, and that was all of the scoring as the Series newcomers from Florida beat Westmont (Calif.) in a loser-out game this afternoon. Webber International mustered three hits in the first inning, and just one more the rest of the game. Westmont tallied six hits but left 12 baserunners stranded.
> GAME 7: Bellevue 5, MidAmerica Nazarene 4
Bellevue (Neb.) stayed alive in the Series thanks to a squeeze play that scored a run in the eighth inning and a closer appearance by ace pitcher Elijah Johnson Sunday afternoon. MidAmerica Nazarene managed to put two baserunners on in the bottom of the ninth, but Johnson induced a popup that ended the game.