NAIA WORLD SERIES

Harris Field

Sunday

> GAME 8: Webber International 2, Westmont 0

Webber International's Bryan Eusebio smacked a two-run single in the first, and that was all of the scoring as the Series newcomers from Florida beat Westmont (Calif.) in a loser-out game this afternoon. Webber International mustered three hits in the first inning, and just one more the rest of the game. Westmont tallied six hits but left 12 baserunners stranded.

> GAME 7: Bellevue 5, MidAmerica Nazarene 4

Bellevue (Neb.) stayed alive in the Series thanks to a squeeze play that scored a run in the eighth inning and a closer appearance by ace pitcher Elijah Johnson Sunday afternoon. MidAmerica Nazarene managed to put two baserunners on in the bottom of the ninth, but Johnson induced a popup that ended the game.

