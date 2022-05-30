UPDATED AT 5:17 P.M.:

NAIA WORLD SERIES

HARRIS FIELD

Monday

> GAME 10: Webber International 11, Georgia Gwinnett 5

Webber International (Fla.) knocked out the defending champions in a loser-out game Monday afternoon.

> GAME 9: Tennessee Wesleyan 3, Bellevue 2

Tennessee Wesleyan's Braxton Turner smashed a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning, and that ended up being the difference in the Bulldogs' elimination win over Bellevue (Neb.). The Bruins' Alec Ackerman bashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game, but Bellevue wasn't able to bring in any other runs.

ORIGINAL POST:

Today's Memorial Day session in the Avista NAIA World Series has been delayed by two hours because of overnight rain. Here is today's revamped scheduled:

  • Bellevue vs. Tennessee Wesleyan, 10:30 a.m. (loser out)
  • Georgia Gwinnett vs. Webber International, 1:30 p.m. (loser out)
  • LSU Shreveport vs. Southeastern, 4:30 p.m.
  • Faulkner vs. Lewis-Clark State, 7:30 p.m.

