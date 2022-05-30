Tennessee Wesleyan Dan Sayre tries to slide into third base as second baseman Josh Vaughan tries to tag him out in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
Tennessee Wesleyan Braxton Turner celebrates with teammates as he walks through the dugout following a home run against Bellevue in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
Bellivue players are reflected in the puddles of water laying on the tarp across Harris Field in a photo taken while holding the camera upside down at the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Tennessee Wesleyan right fielder Cayle Webster makes a catch against Bellevue in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
August Frank
Tennessee Wesleyan Evan Magill makes a catch against Bellevue in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
August Frank
Tennessee Wesleyan Dan Sayre tries to slide into third base as second baseman Josh Vaughan tries to tag him out in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
August Frank
Tennessee Wesleyan Braxton Turner celebrates with teammates as he walks through the dugout following a home run against Bellevue in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
August Frank
Crew at row their vehicle around the outskirts of Harris Field ahead of the first game on day four of the NAIA World Series Monday.
August Frank/Tribune
The tarp is pulled off of Harris field ahead of the first game on day four of the NAIA World Series on Monday.
August Frank/Tribune
Grounds crew members lay down quick dry on the field nearby the Tennessee Wesleyan dugout ahead of the first game on day four of the NAIA World Series Monday.
August Frank/Tribune
Bellivue players are reflected in the puddles of water laying on the tarp across Harris Field in a photo taken while holding the camera upside down at the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Tennessee Wesleyan's Braxton Turner smashed a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning, and that ended up being the difference in the Bulldogs' elimination win over Bellevue (Neb.). The Bruins' Alec Ackerman bashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game, but Bellevue wasn't able to bring in any other runs.