Southeastern players douse Shamir Morales (5) with a bucket of water after hitting a walk-off single in the tenth inning of Game 17 of the NAIA World Series against Tennessee Wesleyan at Harris Field in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Southeastern third baseman Sam Faith makes a play to first base during game seventeen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State third baseman Pu'Ukani De Sa prepares to make a catch against LSU Shreveport in an inning of game 16 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Wednesday.
August Frank
Lewis-Clark State Nick Seamons goes into a dive for second base against LSU Shreveport in an inning of game 16 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Wednesday.
August Frank
Lewis-Clark State pitcher Trent Sellers throws a pitch against LSU Shreveport in an inning of game 16 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Wednesday.
August Frank
Lewis-Clark State Riley Way catches a ball as LSU Shreveport Trevor Burkhart jumps back to second base in an inning of game 16 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Because of weather concerns, all games in the championship round between Southeastern (Fla.) and Lewis-Clark State will be played Thursday. The first game will be at 1 p.m. If LCSC wins and forces an if-necessary title game, it will be played at approximately 4 p.m.
The Fire need a single win to claim the championship; the Warriors need to win twice to snatch their 20th crown.
WEDNESDAY
Harris Field
> GAME 17: Southeastern 8, Tennessee Wesleyan 7
Top-ranked Southeastern (Fla.) earned a 2-for-1 chance at a national championship with a 10-inning victory over Tennessee Wesleyan. The back-and-forth game finally tipped the Fire's way when catcher Shamir Morales smacked a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Southeastern will meet Lewis-Clark State for the national title. The Fire need to win either Thursday or Friday; the Warriors need to win both nights.
> GAME 16: Lewis-Clark State 5, LSU Shreveport 1
Lewis-Clark State pitchers Trent Sellers and Greg Blackman kept LSU Shreveport in check, and the Warriors came up with a few clutch hits in an NAIA World Series elimination victory this afternoon. Big blows included Zach Threlfall's RBI double in the fourth, Pu'ukani De Sa's two-run homer in the seventh and Luke White's RBI triple in the ninth.