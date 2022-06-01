NAIA WORLD SERIES

UPDATE AT 10:37 P.M.:

Because of weather concerns, all games in the championship round between Southeastern (Fla.) and Lewis-Clark State will be played Thursday. The first game will be at 1 p.m. If LCSC wins and forces an if-necessary title game, it will be played at approximately 4 p.m.

The Fire need a single win to claim the championship; the Warriors need to win twice to snatch their 20th crown.

WEDNESDAY

Harris Field

> GAME 17: Southeastern 8, Tennessee Wesleyan 7

Top-ranked Southeastern (Fla.) earned a 2-for-1 chance at a national championship with a 10-inning victory over Tennessee Wesleyan. The back-and-forth game finally tipped the Fire's way when catcher Shamir Morales smacked a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Southeastern will meet Lewis-Clark State for the national title. The Fire need to win either Thursday or Friday; the Warriors need to win both nights.

> GAME 16: Lewis-Clark State 5, LSU Shreveport 1

Lewis-Clark State pitchers Trent Sellers and Greg Blackman kept LSU Shreveport in check, and the Warriors came up with a few clutch hits in an NAIA World Series elimination victory this afternoon. Big blows included Zach Threlfall's RBI double in the fourth, Pu'ukani De Sa's two-run homer in the seventh and Luke White's RBI triple in the ninth.

Tags

Recommended for you