Georgia Gwinnett players celebrate with teammate Chase Evans (34) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of Game 6 of the NAIA World Series against Southeastern at Harris Field in Lewiston on Saturday.
Faulkner's Kevin Saenz comes into his celebrating team as one teammate throws water on him following his home run against Tennessee Wesleyan Saturday evening during the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Tennessee Wesleyan third baseman Livan Reinoso turns around to go after the ball that went over him as Justice Lucas gets up off third base to run toward home during the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Saturday.
Lewis-Clark State Aidan Nagle taps his helmet against his teammates helmets as he comes in after a home run against Westmont in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Saturday.
Lewis-Clark State shortstop Riley Way (1) attempts to turn a double play as Westmont's Robbie Haw (2) slides into second base during the third inning of Game 4 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Saturday.
Southeastern Gary Lora celebrates as he comes into home after a home run in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Saturday.
August Frank
Zach Wilkinson
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State's Luke White (32) safely slides into home plate against Westmont during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Saturday.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Faulkner pitcher July Sosa throws a pitch against Webber International in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Saturday.
Southeastern's Sam Faith bashed a two-out, two-run homer to center in the ninth inning to provide the Fire with a walk-off win against defending championship Georgia Gwinnett, bringing a dramatic end to Saturday's session, which actually ended after midnight Sunday.
> GAME 5: Faulkner 7, Tennessee Wesleyan 4
Seventh-seeded Faulkner claimed its second win of the day, as the Eagles from Alabama beat second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan. Faulkner got a strong start from pitcher J.C. Toro, who blanked the Bulldogs during the first six innings before getting chased in the seventh. The Eagles also got a 3-for-3 outing from Jordan Funk and a three-run homer from Kevin Saenz.
> GAME 4: Lewis-Clark State 9, Westmont 5
Lewis-Clark State found its scoring touch midway through the game and surged to a Series-opening victory over Westmont of California. LCSC took the lead in the fifth with four runs on five hits, then added to the margin when Aidan Nagle clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth and Luke White added a solo shot in the seventh. LCSC pitcher Trent Sellers got the win to improve to 13-0.
> GAME 3: Faulkner 7, Webber International 2
Faulkner pitcher July Sosa took a no-hitter into the seventh and didn't give up any runs until the ninth to lead the Eagles to victory over Webber International. Sosa allowed four hits, one walk and struck out 12.
