Lewis-Clark State pitcher Drake Borschowa (26) reacts to Southeastern players rounding the bases after a home run during the sixth inning of Game 15 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Lewis-Clark State Riley Way shakes hands with head coach Jake Taylor as he comes around after a home run against Southeastern in an inning of game 15 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Southeastern players celebrate with a “selfie” after Isaac Nunez (9) hit a three-run home run during the sixth inning of Game 15 of the NAIA World Series against Lewis-Clark State at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
LSU Shreveport’s Nathan Beyer dives back to first base before Faulkner first baseman Justice Lucas is able to pick him off during game fourteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Tennessee Wesleyan Carson Ford comes into his celebrating teammates following a home run against Webber International in an inning of game 13 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Webber International shortstop Richard Rodriguez reacts after missing a chance to tag Tennessee Wesleyan runner out at first in an inning of game 13 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Webber International Josh Blackmore slides safely into second base as Tennessee Wesleyan shortstop Dan Sayre tries to tag him out in an inning of game 13 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Southeastern’s Jose Marcano (21) celebrates after hitting a double in the second inning of Game 15 of the NAIA World Series against Lewis-Clark State at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Lewis-Clark State third baseman Pu'Ukani De Sa misses a ground ball catch against Southeastern in an inning of game 15 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
LSU Shreveport pitcher Kevin Miranda fires off some heat during game fourteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
LSU Shreveport outfielder Cameron Lewis slides safely into third base during game fourteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Faulkner pitcher Brayan Garcia pitches with panache during game fourteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Tennessee Wesleyan pitcher Michael Taylor throws a pitch against Webber International in an inning of game 13 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Southeastern (Fla.) hit three home runs and dodged several LCSC threats on its way to victory in a meeting of the last two unbeaten teams in the NAIA World Series. The Warriors left 13 men stranded on base.
> GAME 14: LSU Shreveport 3, Faulkner 2
Trevor Burkhart cracked a lead-taking home run in the top of the ninth inning, then do-everything star Allbry Major went to the mound and notched a save in the bottom of the inning, as LSU Shreveport beat Faulkner (Ala.) in an elimination game this evening.
> GAME 13: Tennessee Wesleyan 9, Webber International 1
Four Tennessee Wesleyan pitchers combined to allow just one run despite eight hits by Webber International (Fla.), as the Bulldogs stayed alive in the NAIA World Series with an afternoon win. Braxton Turner drove in three runs and Carson Ford and Livan Reinoso each smacked home runs for Tennessee Wesleyan.
