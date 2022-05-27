UPDATE AT 4:39 P.M.:

The LSU Shreveport-Bellevue game that has been in a weather delay since about 1 p.m. is scheduled to restart at 6 p.m. today.

Today's third game between Faulkner and Webber International is tentatively scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The fourth game between Lewis-Clark State and Westmont of California has been moved to Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

UPDATE AT 1:39 P.M.:

The second game of the tournament between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue was stopped in the fourth inning because of lightning, and a rainstorm moved in after that. It's not clear when the game will resume. The score is 0-0 in the top of the fourth.

NAIA WORLD SERIES

Harris Field

FRIDAY

GAME 1: Georgia Gwinnett 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 6

> Defending national championship Georgia Gwinnett erupted for six runs in the second inning, then held off a late challenge from Series rookie MidAmerica Nazarene of Kansas on Friday morning in the first game of the Avista NAIA World Series. The next game between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue is now scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m.

