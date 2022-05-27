Georgia Gwinnett pitcher Gavin Heltemes twists his body around after throwing a pitch against MidAmerica Nazarene in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday.
MidAmerica Nazarene's Noah Castillo high fives teammates as he comes into the dugout after a home run against Georgia Gwinnett in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday.
A boy looks out at the mixed rain and hail during a delay at the NAIA World Series on Friday.
August Frank/Tribune
Georgia Gwinnett's Myles McKisic lets out a yell after scoring a run against MidAmerica Nazarene in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday.
August Frank
August Frank
The LSU Shreveport-Bellevue game that has been in a weather delay since about 1 p.m. is scheduled to restart at 6 p.m. today.
Today's third game between Faulkner and Webber International is tentatively scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
The fourth game between Lewis-Clark State and Westmont of California has been moved to Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.
UPDATE AT 1:39 P.M.:
The second game of the tournament between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue was stopped in the fourth inning because of lightning, and a rainstorm moved in after that. It's not clear when the game will resume. The score is 0-0 in the top of the fourth.
NAIA WORLD SERIES
Harris Field
FRIDAY
GAME 1: Georgia Gwinnett 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 6
> Defending national championship Georgia Gwinnett erupted for six runs in the second inning, then held off a late challenge from Series rookie MidAmerica Nazarene of Kansas on Friday morning in the first game of the Avista NAIA World Series. The next game between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue is now scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m.
