UPDATE AT 10 P.M.:

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

Faulkner vs. Webber International, 10 a.m.

Westmont vs. Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.

Faulkner-Webber winner vs. Tennessee Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

Southeastern vs. Georgia Gwinnett, 7 p.m.

UPDATED AT 9:13 P.M.:

NAIA WORLD SERIES

Harris Field

FRIDAY

GAME 2: LSU Shreveport 8, Bellevue 4

> Allbry Major clubbed two home runs and drove in five runs to lead LSU Shreveport past Bellevue in a game that featured a five-hour weather delay. The Pilots, who were hitless through four innings, also got a 3-for-4 showing with three RBI from Austin McNicholas. This game ended around 8:15 p.m., but the other two games scheduled for Friday were bumped to Saturday because of poor field conditions caused by steady rain all afternoon and evening.

GAME 1: Georgia Gwinnett 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 6

> Defending national championship Georgia Gwinnett erupted for six runs in the second inning, then held off a late challenge from Series rookie MidAmerica Nazarene of Kansas on Friday morning in the first game of the Avista NAIA World Series. The next game between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue is now scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m.

UPDATE AT 4:39 P.M.:

The LSU Shreveport-Bellevue game that has been in a weather delay since about 1 p.m. is scheduled to restart at 6 p.m. today.

Today's third game between Faulkner and Webber International is tentatively scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The fourth game between Lewis-Clark State and Westmont of California has been moved to Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

UPDATE AT 1:39 P.M.:

The second game of the tournament between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue was stopped in the fourth inning because of lightning, and a rainstorm moved in after that. It's not clear when the game will resume. The score is 0-0 in the top of the fourth.

